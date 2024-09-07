S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Raised by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,793,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,464,951,000 after purchasing an additional 291,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,652,862,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,818,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,706,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,624,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,060,000 after acquiring an additional 279,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,467,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $510.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $521.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $486.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.58. The stock has a market cap of $159.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.25.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

