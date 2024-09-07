Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) PT Lowered to $9.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CXM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.54 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 395,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $148,000 in the last ninety days. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sprinklr by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

