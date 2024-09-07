Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wolfe Research

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reiterated by Wolfe Research in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STLA. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.44 target price (down previously from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.34.

STLA opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,112,122.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Stellantis by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

