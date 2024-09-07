Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $615.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $542.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health has a one year low of $431.38 and a one year high of $567.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $533.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.48. The company has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

