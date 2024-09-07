Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $20.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Couchbase from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32. The company has a market cap of $797.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.49%. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $131,217.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 405,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,822,271.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $179,149.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,536,504.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $131,217.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 405,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,822,271.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,987 shares of company stock valued at $668,568. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Couchbase by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

