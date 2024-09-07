StockNews.com Upgrades Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) to Hold

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,420,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth $35,820,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,633,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,677 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth about $29,736,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,737,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.