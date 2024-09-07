Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 217.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 41,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $112.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

