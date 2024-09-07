Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,247 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 428.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 390,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 316,430 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 328,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 19,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suburban Propane Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

SPH stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.44.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $254.61 million for the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

About Suburban Propane Partners

(Free Report)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.