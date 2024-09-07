Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,678,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 241,757 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $134,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,437,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,650,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,500 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,206,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at about $18,051,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,240,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,561,000 after purchasing an additional 262,179 shares during the last quarter.

SUM opened at $35.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.98 and a 12-month high of $44.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SUM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Summit Materials from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

