Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Argus raised shares of Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

NYSE SLF opened at $54.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $55.65.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 45,648,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,367,326,000 after purchasing an additional 45,082,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,241,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,543,000 after buying an additional 359,028 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,107,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,751,000 after acquiring an additional 442,197 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,703,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,042,000 after acquiring an additional 407,913 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,216,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,492,000 after purchasing an additional 499,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

