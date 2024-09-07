SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,429 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,276 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,984 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 100,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 26,154 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,760,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 45,503 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,347,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,176,000 after acquiring an additional 133,910 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SXC opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $686.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.09.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $470.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is a positive change from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

