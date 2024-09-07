Synergy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 29.3% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 55,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 33,870 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 326,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $9.50 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.