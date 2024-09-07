Synergy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 349 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in McKesson by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 701,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,877,000 after purchasing an additional 31,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $504.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $412.64 and a twelve month high of $637.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $574.75 and a 200 day moving average of $557.29.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $624.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,986,810 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.