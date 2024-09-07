Synergy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,979 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 13.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,955,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after purchasing an additional 341,632 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 152.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 354,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 213,992 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 340,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Equinox Gold by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,706,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after buying an additional 342,695 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQX stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.88 and a beta of 1.31. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 22.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

