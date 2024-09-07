T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 154,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,279,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 709,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $124,904,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $193.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.50 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.93. The company has a market capitalization of $226.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,354,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.75, for a total value of $41,139,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 672,113,469 shares in the company, valued at $121,484,509,521.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,336,950 shares of company stock valued at $239,882,745. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Scotiabank raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

