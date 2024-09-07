Taptica International (LON:TAP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $125.00

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125 ($1.64) and traded as high as GBX 127.50 ($1.68). Taptica International shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.64), with a volume of 1,625,144 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 125 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 125. The firm has a market capitalization of £158.78 million and a P/E ratio of 3.93.
About Taptica International
Taptica International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mobile advertising technologies business. The company provides data-focused marketing solutions that execute brand insights on mobile by leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users by application, service, and brands.
