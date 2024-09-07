TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.11% of Parker-Hannifin worth $73,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 target price (up previously from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $571.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $362.49 and a 1-year high of $601.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $542.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

