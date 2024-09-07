TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $80,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 600.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 66.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total value of $17,167,450.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,177,544.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total value of $17,167,450.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,177,544.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,623 shares of company stock worth $45,147,321 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $463.97 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.62 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.41.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.09.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

