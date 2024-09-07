TD Asset Management Inc Has $44.56 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 986,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,453 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.33% of Campbell Soup worth $44,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CPB opened at $51.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $52.33. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Campbell Soup

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.