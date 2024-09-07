TD Asset Management Inc Has $49.89 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 328,023 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $49,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $78.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.57.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.06.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

