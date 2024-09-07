TD Asset Management Inc Has $66.65 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 624,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,819 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $66,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTR. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 2.9 %

DLTR stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.16. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

