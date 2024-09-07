TD Asset Management Inc Has $79.93 Million Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,769 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.56% of Casey’s General Stores worth $79,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $373.82 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.44 and a fifty-two week high of $401.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.17.

Casey's General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.20.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

