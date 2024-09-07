TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,742 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.33% of Atmos Energy worth $57,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 200.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 67.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 467.0% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.17.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $130.78 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $133.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.29. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

