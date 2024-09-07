TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 14,960 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 516,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Kimberly-Clark worth $71,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 333.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $146.99 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $149.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.51. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

