TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 24,131 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,131 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.28% of Equifax worth $84,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equifax by 76.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EFX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.00.

Equifax Trading Down 1.6 %

EFX opened at $291.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $308.54. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 65.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.65 and a 200-day moving average of $256.97.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 34.74%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

