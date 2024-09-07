TD Asset Management Inc Takes $53.05 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 607,612 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,045,000. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.31% of Cooper Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 768 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $110,845,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,534.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $2,625,049.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $700,422.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:COO opened at $106.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.65. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $107.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.