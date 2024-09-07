TD Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.10% of Johnson Controls International worth $45,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,263 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522,009 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $75.36.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.46.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,245 shares of company stock valued at $295,442 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

