TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,746 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $44,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,135,000 after buying an additional 775,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,471,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,164,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 466.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 493,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,612,000 after purchasing an additional 406,426 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $77,735,000.

BURL stock opened at $259.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $282.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.94.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

