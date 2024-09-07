TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TEL. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.45.

TEL opened at $143.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.58 and a 200-day moving average of $147.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in TE Connectivity by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 103.6% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

