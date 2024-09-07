Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.02

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.02 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 7.05 ($0.09). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.10), with a volume of 188,203 shares.

Tekcapital Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.02. The firm has a market cap of £14.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.57 and a beta of 0.80.

About Tekcapital

Tekcapital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporate clients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers Microsalt, a micron-sized salt crystal that provide the flavor of salt with half of the sodium; and low-sodium snacks under the SaltMe! brand.

