Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.24. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $35.68.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $644.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.54 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 162,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,015,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,362 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $913,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 34,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

