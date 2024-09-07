Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OXM. Citigroup reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $83.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $82.33 and a one year high of $113.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.41.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.04). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,752,421.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,262.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $198,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth $54,882,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 21.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,684,000 after acquiring an additional 88,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,334,000 after acquiring an additional 29,493 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.