Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.31% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $53.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.18. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

