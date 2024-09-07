The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $734.32

Shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 734.32 ($9.66) and traded as high as GBX 737.70 ($9.70). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 719 ($9.45), with a volume of 169,185 shares.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £640.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,423.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 734.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 733.66.

About The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

