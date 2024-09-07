The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 496,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 62,906 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $11,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Chemours by 169.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the first quarter worth $1,764,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at $1,228,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,504,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Performance

NYSE:CC opened at $17.47 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.43.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Chemours in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

