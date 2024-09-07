The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $104.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.91% from the company’s previous close.

DSGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DSGX

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $94.62 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.03.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 772,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,201,000 after buying an additional 73,410 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 169,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 156,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 262,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $11,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.