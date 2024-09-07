The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $88.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DSGX. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $94.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $104.71.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 772,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,201,000 after acquiring an additional 73,410 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 169,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 156,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 262,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,108,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

