The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DSGX. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. CIBC lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DSGX

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $94.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.05 and a 200-day moving average of $95.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $69.59 and a 1-year high of $104.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 0.98.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.