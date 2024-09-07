The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,925 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.56% of First Bancorp worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in First Bancorp by 89.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FNLC opened at $26.03 on Friday. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $289.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 16.95%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.06%.

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising commercial real estate owner occupied, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property such as retail space, offices, industrial buildings, hotels, educational facilities, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans; commercial construction to finance construction in a mix of owner- and nonowner occupied commercial real estate properties; and commercial and industrial loans, including revolving and term loan for financing working capital and/or capital investment.

