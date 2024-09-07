The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $136.71

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.71 ($1.80) and traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.78). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 138.40 ($1.82), with a volume of 65,908 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

The company has a market cap of £247.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,768.00, a PEG ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 136.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 122.72.

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

