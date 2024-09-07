The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,024.6% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

IPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.88.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

