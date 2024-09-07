The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) CEO Sells $227,497.14 in Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $227,497.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,604,582.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $176.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.53. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

