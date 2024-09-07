The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 651,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 84,117 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Progressive worth $135,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 11.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.0% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $248.75 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $134.34 and a 1 year high of $254.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.67. The company has a market capitalization of $145.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,665,641.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,354 shares of company stock worth $33,502,680 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $367.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Progressive from $262.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

