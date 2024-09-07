The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $11,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,626,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,346,000 after purchasing an additional 53,441 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,202,000 after purchasing an additional 70,201 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 776,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,872,000 after purchasing an additional 305,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $3,011,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

TTD opened at $100.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.78, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $105.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.43.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at $351,846.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at $351,846.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,682,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 642,868 shares of company stock valued at $65,415,112. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

