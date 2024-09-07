Thomas Ronald Palmer Sells 20,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,378.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $50.34 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

