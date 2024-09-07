TIAA Trust National Association Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 610.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. Bank of America lowered their target price on Albemarle from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.10.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $76.88 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $71.97 and a 1-year high of $189.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

