TIAA Trust National Association Makes New $218,000 Investment in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Universal Display by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Trading Down 1.4 %

OLED opened at $184.62 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $133.67 and a 1-year high of $237.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.68 and a 200-day moving average of $183.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.88.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

