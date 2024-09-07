Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) PT Raised to $14.00

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 37.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

MODG opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.74. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $16.89.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,484,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,383,000 after purchasing an additional 81,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 21.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,646,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,296,000 after buying an additional 1,549,222 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the second quarter worth $97,173,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 60.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bwcp LP grew its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 1,853,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,352,000 after acquiring an additional 312,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

