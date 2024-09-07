Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Shares Bought by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 58,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 35,790 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $696,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 58,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Down 0.9 %

TYG opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.00. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

