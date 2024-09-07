Transform Wealth LLC Has $52.26 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.9% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $52,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31,278 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in shares of Apple by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $220.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.15. The company has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.